Pub faces fines for flouting coronavirus restrictions

A GROUP of Brits was reportedly caught in a pub in Mijas Costa, Malaga, drinking alcohol and watching a football match at around 6.30pm, when it is not permitted within coronavirus restrictions.

According to a report in local Spanish daily, Diario Sur, the Irish pub had the blinds down, but inside there were dozens of people, most of them British, none of them wearing masks or observing social distancing, while watching a football match on TV.

It allegedly occurred at 6.30pm on December 19, at El Zoco de Calahonda in Mijas Costa, at a time when drinking alcohol is banned by current coronavirus restrictions between 6pm and 8pm.

According to the report in Diario Sur, the Guardia Civil became aware of the situation and spoke to the owners, who initially refused to open the blinds.

Once inside with back-up, they were able to fully grasp the severity of the situation and proposed fines for the owners for allowing it and for not abiding with social distancing or opening times. The pub could face fines of up to €60,000 for flouting coronavirus restrictions.

