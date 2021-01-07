GARDAI in Ireland launch investigation after a prisoner is found dead in a Dublin jail

Gardai in County Dublin and the Irish Prison Service (IPS) are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man found dead in his cell at Wheatfield Prison shortly after 9:15am on New Year’s Day. A Garda spokesperson said that the man was alone in his cell at the time of his death.

-- Advertisement --



A source told Dublin Live: “The inmate was discovered dead in his cell at around 9:15am on New Year’s Day morning.

“The man is understood to have been in custody and awaiting trial at the end of January.”

A spokesman for the IPS added: “We do not comment on individual prisoner cases however, we can confirm a death in custody in Wheatfield Prison on the 01/01/2021.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Irish Prison Service, An Garda Siochana and the Inspector of Prisons will conduct an investigation.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prisoner Found Dead In Dublin Jail”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.