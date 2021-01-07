PORTUGUESE Government Orders Lisbon Hospitals To Suspend All Non-Urgent Activities and only concentrate on ICU’s



Marta Temido, the Portuguese government’s Health Minister, today (Thursday) ordered all hospitals located in the vicinity of Lisbon to immediately “concentrate human resources in ICUs”, and raising Lisbon’s health ‘contingency plan’ to ‘maximum’, with most hospitals reporting a lack of facilities, and all ICU’s occupied with Covid-19 patients.

Ms Temido, in an email to the health departments of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, ordered all hospitals to “Guarantee allocation of human resources in the area of critical care”, to ensure the maximum intensive care response.

This comes on top of today’s decision by the government to extend the State of Emergency to be extended by another seven days, with President Marcelo stating that the current situation was “a very worrying epidemiological situation”, which made a further extension “imperative”.

