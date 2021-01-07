POP STAR Peter Andre is ‘secretly battling’ Covid-19 at home

The 47-year-old Mysterious Girl singer and ex-husband of glamour model Katie Price has tested positive for coronavirus and is recuperating at his home in Surrey. Pete married NHS frontline doctor Emily, 30, back in 2015 and the couple has two children together, Amelia, 7 and Theo, 4. The singer’s two other children, Princess and Junior, also live with them.

-- Advertisement --



Peter’s management confirmed: “Yes he has got Covid and he’s recovering at home.

“He is coping well.”

Peter expressed his worry about his wife Emily in an interview with The Sun as she works with people who have contracted Covid day in and day out; in fact, the doctor contracted the virus herself back in July.

Pete said: “It was a really scary time. Emily became ill when the cases were soaring, nobody knew the symptoms, not all doctors were wearing masks and Emily was very exposed to it.”

Peter took to Instagram to wish his daughter Amelia a Happy Birthday on January 7, writing:

“It’s going be a quiet one but still as special as ever even if it’s distanced.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Peter Andre ‘Secretly Battling’ Covid-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.