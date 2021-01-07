Pego Golf Society starts the New Year

PEGO GOLF SOCIETY’S new season had a frosty start, with play delayed until green-keepers felt it was safe to begin.

Twenty-three hardy players turned out for a Stableford singles competition, an easy – for some at least – introduction to the New Year.

The chilly start did not deter John Snelling from amassing a very creditable 39 points.

There were three “twos”, one from Susie Snelling and two by Danny Heron, one of them a monster 25-foot putt. Danny contributed the prize money for the second to the captain’s 2021 charity, the Gandia Rotary club.

Nearest the pins went to Donna Green on the 16th and the new captain, Derek Lindley on the fifth.

“If you would like to play, please contact penelopebarden@gmail.com,” the club said.

