The infected figures have been released, and a record figure no one wanted is with us along with a statistic no one can really believe.

The figures have broken the 2 million mark in Spain, which marks a dark day in the fight against the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The incident rate has risen to 321 cases infected per 100,000 people.

The figure that is regarded as a medium risk to the public is 150 per 100.,000 people, so this illustrates the magnitude of today’s climbs over that 2 million mark.

The virulence of the second and expected third wave in conjunction with the Christmas holiday has pushed the figures to this recorded level which sadly will only rise.

Extra vigilance, obey the rules, don’t take chances and keep that mask on, all instructions we need to adhere to now more than ever.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Over 2 million infected”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.