COMPLAINTS have been published on social media regarding the disgusting conditions in which Sevilla Football Club left the dressing room at Linares stadium.

Sevilla’s coach, Julen Lopetegui, had mocked the small dimensions of the dressing room at the Linarejos Municipal Stadium following their victory over Linares. He also complained that putting 50 people in a 30-metre locker room was not allowing them to abide by anti-Covid protocol.

“It’s very nice, but not so much for us, since you play in different conditions and with a protocol which prevents us from getting together for breakfast and then they put you in a 30m2 locker room with 50 people.” he complained.

His words upset fans of the humble team from Jaen, Linares, especially after photos of the state in which the Sevilla footballers left the dressing room went viral. The cameras of national TV channel Deportes Cuatro showed the rubbish they left thrown on the floor: used masks, food and drink remains, mud and grass that they brought in on their boots, etc

Neither of the teams have mentioned the images, but some fans have expressed their outrage over Sevilla’s ‘disgusting’ locker room behaviour, for example one who aimed his comment to Lopetegui, saying “before complaining about the Linares dressing room, you should SET AN EXAMPLE and you and your players not be such PIGS in a SECOND B dressing room. This IS SHAMEFUL and ALL OF SPAIN should see it”. His tweet was made more viral almost than the images that the television programme published themselves.

⚽🗣️ Lopetegui se quejó porque el nuevo formato de la Copa "mete a 50 personas en un vestuario de 30m2" 😕👎🏻 Así quedó ayer el vestuario que usó el Sevilla en el estadio del Linares Deportivo… pic.twitter.com/uHoK9gLyzG — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) January 6, 2021

