Following a recent article as previously reported suggesting that a popular local venue had broken the lockdown rules, EWN MEDIA have been asked to release a statement concerning the Venue known as “OUR BAR” El Zoco Centre Calahonda.

This statement has been verified as coming from the owners of the establishment “OUR BAR” in El Zoco Centre Calahonda.

“On December 19th Our Bar had a private party on the premises, where all COVID restrictions were taken.

The shutters were down when the police arrived because it was a private party.

They arrived between 6 and 8 pm, but no alcohol was being served or consumed on the premises at that time, strictly soft drinks and coffee. They took no headcount or carried out any inspections.

As they left, they told us that we could serve alcohol in 3 minutes as It would then be 8 pm and allowed again.

We would like to reiterate that we have always carried out all COVID precautions and take our staff and customers’ safety very seriously.

We hope that this clarifies the situation and that we won’t receive a hefty fine, as we are only a small business trying to survive and it will cripple us.”

The above statement was received on Thursday, January 7 2021.

