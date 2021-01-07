NHS Chief Blasts Believers in “Nonsense” Claim that Covid is Hoax

THE HEAD OF NHS England has blasted those who believe in the “nonsense” claim that Covid-19 is a hoax while Boris Johnson urges deniers to “grow up”.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, says that those who claim that the UK’s Covid-19 situation is a hoax could be responsible for people not adhering to guidelines that could save lives and says that such “nonsense” beliefs are insulting to the country’s health workers.

Sir Simon said: “If you sneak into a hospital in an empty corridor at 9 o’clock at night and film that particular corridor and then stick it up on social media and say ‘This proves the hospitals are empty, the whole thing is a hoax,’ you are not only responsible for potentially changing behaviour that will kill people, but it is an insult to the nurse coming home from 12 hours in critical care, having worked her guts out under the most demanding and trying of circumstances.

