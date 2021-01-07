New Traffic Rules To Protect Spanish Delivery Drivers

NEW traffic rules have been introduced to protect Spanish delivery drivers

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, announced on Thursday, January 7, a wave of new traffic measures to improve the road safety of delivery drivers on bicycles and motorcycles. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has implemented a number of changes to traffic and road safety regulations in the past few weeks.

Under the new rules, bicycle delivery people, known as ‘riders,’ will be required to wear a helmet at all times, while motorcycle drivers must wear gloves and will be allowed to drive on the hard shoulder if there are traffic jams, at a maximum speed of 30 km/hour.

In his statement, Marlaska said that due to their work, ‘riders’ “move permanently on the roads of our cities and their personal safety must be guaranteed.”

Prior to these new regulations, only cyclists under the age of 16 were requires to wear helmets in cities.

