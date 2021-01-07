New strain of virus grows in Malaga

Sars-COV-2 to give it its proper name has infected more people in Malaga its been confirmed.

The new strain of virus believed to originated from the UK has infected more people in the province of Malaga, and it remains 70 per cent more contagious than the first.

-- Advertisement --



Minister for health in Andalucia Jesus Aguirre has revealed that this new strain has been with us from the middle of December 2020 and is no longer a “British ” strain due to people here in the Andalucia no epidemiological link to the UK.

There are 24 cases of the new strain in Andalucia, and 11 are in the Malaga province.

Medium risk regarding numbers is classed as 150 cases in 100,000 people, and Malaga had in December 140, which was a promising lower figure. However, the rate today January 7, 2021, stands at 192 positives per 100.000 so there is an increase, and it may be the “Christmas” effect were more people mixed during the festive period.

With an announcement on health matters and restrictions for the coming weeks imminent, we wait with bated breath as to whether or not we need to knuckle down and be even more vigilant.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “new strain grows in Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.