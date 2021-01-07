New initiative to care for pets of victims of domestic violence

A new initiative to care for the pets of victims of domestic violence has been launched in Rincon de la Victoria.

Thirty per cent of women victims of sexist violence have companion animals, and in most care facilities they do not allow such animals, said the Town Hall.

And it stressed that this is “one more factor for women not to take the step of reporting and leaving the home that she share with an aggressor”.

As such, the Department of Social Welfare has signed up to VioPet to care for the pets of women in the town who face violence at home.

Deputy Mayor, Elena Aguilar, said: “This is a new initiative which will be managed through the website of the Ministry of Equality and Directorate General for Animal Rights ”.

“It is a program that helps with the temporary or permanent shelter of the animals of victims of violence that works through a network of voluntary homes to which the animals are moved until the situation of the victim allows it, and right now there are some 800 foster distributed across Spain.”

Women who want to find out more can call 673 765 330 or by visiting: www.viopet.es

Likewise, people who wish to be part of the host home network can do so through this same Web address.

