NANCY PELOSI Demands Trump’s Immediate Removal From Office for inciting ‘sedition’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking during a press conference at the US Capitol today (Thursday), called for the immediate removal from office of Donald Trump for what she described as his ‘seditious’ act against the United States of America, saying, “Yesterday the President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America”, and accused him of crimes against the nation.

Pelosi continued, “In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. The gleeful desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy, and the violence targeting Congress, are horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history, instigated by the president of the United States. That’s why it’s such a stain”.

She continued, “By inciting sedition like he did yesterday, he must be removed from office. While it’s only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America. I join the Senate Democratic leader is calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th amendment. If the vice president and cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment”.

Ms Pelosi also labelled Trump “A complete tool of Putin”, adding, “Putin’s goal was to diminish the view of democracy in the world. That’s what he has been about, the president gave him the biggest, of all of his many gifts to Putin, the biggest yesterday”.

