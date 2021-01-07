MURCIA imposes further Covid restrictions as infections continue to surge

The president of Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras, has announced on Thursday, January 7, the border closure of 33 municipalities in the region as well as a one hour extension to the curfew. The new measures will come into effect after they are published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) on Saturday, January 9.

Municipalities in the highest alert area are: Abanilla, Fortuna, Ricote, Jumilla, Moratalla, La Unión, Mula, Villanueva del Rio Segura, Albudeite, Santomera, Yecla, Los Alcázares, San Pedro del Pinatar, Las Torres de Cotillas, Murcia, Molina de Segura, Alguazas, Cartagena, Cieza, Lorca and Ceutí.

Localities in the highest alert category will be subject to perimeter closures, and people will not be permitted to enter or leave except for essential reasons. Day centres will be closed and the capacity of shops will be reduced to 50 per cent. Bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels will not be permitted to serve people inside, except for providing take-out services.

In addition, the Committee has agreed to advance the curfew to 10 pm for the entire Region. “You will not be able to leave after that time and all activity will cease, except for that considered essential or the exceptions contemplated in current regulations,” according to López Miras.

Restrictions in all other municipalities will be subject to review when officials meet to review the situation again next Monday, according to López Miras.

