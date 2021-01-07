Massive sculpture of vulva sparks controversy in Brazil

A MASSIVE concrete sculpture of a human vulva has caused controversy in Brazil.

The bright red, 33-metre long handmade sculpture is the work of visual artist Juliana Notari.

It is located on a hillside at the Usina de Arte, a rural art park in Pernambuco state, northeastern Brazil.

The sculpture, entitled Diva, is 16 metres wide and six metres deep, and the artist wrote in her Facebook post of December 31 that it is intended to “question the relationship between nature and culture in our phallocentric and anthropocentric western society” and make people question the “problematisation of gender.”

Comments about it have flooded her Facebook page and the entire internet, many of them criticising it and an equal number applauding her work.

