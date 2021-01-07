MAN UNITED Announce Signing of 18-Year-Old Amad Diallo For £37m from Atalanta



Man Utd today (Thursday) have announced their first major signing in the January transfer window with the arrival of one of Europe’s most sought after young talents, the 18-year-old Ivory Coast winger, Amad Diallo, from Italian club Atalanta, for £37m, on contract to 2025.

The deal had originally been agreed in October, but United let Diallo stay in Italy to finish the first half of his season while all the relevant paperwork and medicals were finalised.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, excited at the prospect of finally linking up with his new player, said, “As a club, we have followed Amad for several years, and having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game. Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here”.

Writing on the Red Devils website, Diallo said, “After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United. I am hugely ambitious and there is so much that I want to achieve in the game, when I spoke to the manager I knew that I had joined the perfect club”.

