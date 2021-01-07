MAN stabbed outside Trump International Hotel in Washington DC as rioters storm the Capitol building

The violence surrounding the US Capitol building continued into the night on January 6 as DC officials reported that a man had been stabbed outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington. NBC confirmed that the victim, who was “conscious and breathing”, was transferred to a local hospital for treatment and so far no arrests have been made.

-- Advertisement --



Social media posts show dozens of cop cars converged around the hotel and DC Police confirmed on Twitter that an attack had taken place.

ALERT: Stabbing Investigation at the intersection of 12th St NW & Pennsylvania Ave NW, No Suspect information at this current time.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20210009802

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411

— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 6, 2021

Earlier in the evening, hoards of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, leading to the deaths of four people. Mayor Bowser was forced to implement a 6pm curfew in an attempt to clear the street of rioters.

________________________________________________________________________

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.