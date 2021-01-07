MAN stabbed outside Trump International Hotel in Washington DC as rioters storm the Capitol building
The violence surrounding the US Capitol building continued into the night on January 6 as DC officials reported that a man had been stabbed outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington. NBC confirmed that the victim, who was “conscious and breathing”, was transferred to a local hospital for treatment and so far no arrests have been made.
Social media posts show dozens of cop cars converged around the hotel and DC Police confirmed on Twitter that an attack had taken place.
ALERT: Stabbing Investigation at the intersection of 12th St NW & Pennsylvania Ave NW, No Suspect information at this current time.
DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20210009802
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 6, 2021
Earlier in the evening, hoards of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, leading to the deaths of four people. Mayor Bowser was forced to implement a 6pm curfew in an attempt to clear the street of rioters.
________________________________________________________________________
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.