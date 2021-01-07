THE Grimsby man had indecent images of children only three-years-old on both his iPhone and laptop.

William Russell, aged 29, from Haven Gardens in Grimsby was arrested at his home address by police. Russell had been found in possession of numerous indecent images, that he had also shared. The images including animals as well as children and had been attained by Russell from the dark web.

Judge Mark Bury at Grimsby Crown Court awarded an immediate prison sentence, although Russell had hoped for a suspended sentence. Judge Bury said, “I cannot avoid an immediate sentence in order to punish you and deter others from this sort of behaviour which is unacceptable in a civilised society,”

The judge also explained that Russell’s excuses of a “sense of daring” and “curiosity” were not acceptable. Russell’s defence said that he was “remorseful” and was affected by depression and anxiety.

Russell was sentenced to 18 months in prison and will be on the sex offender register for 10 years.

