Man Arrested For Holding A Woman Hostage In Spain’s Cantabria

MAN arrested for holding a woman hostage at knife-point in a house in Spain’s Cantabria

Guardia Civil in the Cantabrian town of Ampuero arrested a 32-year-old man after a stand-off of several hours where he held a 25-year-old woman hostage in her apartment from 10am on Wednesday, January 6. When officers arrived, the distressed woman was on her balcony claiming she was being held captive; a short time later the man appeared, claiming that he had a weapon and would harm the woman if anyone tried to enter the building.

Officers cordoned off the street and continued speaking to the captive woman on her phone while she remained on the balcony. After more than two hours, police were able to distract the man and enter the apartment, where they found an assortment of knives scattered throughout. Guardia Civil arrested the man and has been detained pending trial.

