London’s Population Expected to Fall for First Time in 30 Years

LONDON’S population is set to decline for the first time in 30 years, as the pandemic and other factors take their toll on the British capital.

According to research conducted by PwC accountants, London’s population is expected to drop by over 300,000 people in 2021. This will bring the population of the metropolis from roughly 9 million residents down to 8.7 million, marking the first decline since 1988 after decades of growth.

The coronavirus pandemic, with its economic and social ramifications, is cited as key factors in the exodus from London. Analysts say the rise in home-working, unemployment, and unpredictability in society have led thousands of city-dwellers to reassess their environments. An August 2020 survey found that 416,000 Londoners, or about 4.5% of the city’s population, said they would like to leave the capital within 12 months.

The research also noted that London is likely to receive far fewer graduates moving to its boroughs due to a weaker job market, as well as less international migration due to Brexit. A significant decline in the city’s population was last seen following the Second World War, when London’s population dropped dramatically as residents took up homes in the home counties to escape the Blitzed capital.

