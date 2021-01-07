Leave.EU Campaign Registers in Ireland

THE LEAVE.EU Campaign has moved its country registration from Britain to the Republic of Ireland following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Led by Arron Banks, the company was forced to chose between its name and its country of registration according to domain records. The organisation has now registered in the Republic of Ireland under the name of Sean Power, a businessman based in the southeastern city of Waterford.

Power, who runs the Irish professional services company BSG, told the Guardian he was “looking into the matter” when asked about why Leave.EU was registered under his name. He claims he has no connection to the organisation.

In July 2019 the EU ruled that UK-based owners of .EU internet domains could continue to operate as long as the actual registration was transferred to an EU citizen. Previously the owners of some of Britain’s 340,000 companies registered under the domain name had worried that their websites would be unable to operate after Brexit.

It is unclear why the Leave.EU campaign has decided to remain registered. In 2019 the organisation’s communications chief Andy Wigmore said that there would be no longer a need the campaign once Britain had departed the European Union.

