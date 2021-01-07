Large spider fills car with cobwebs

A WOMAN found her car full of cobwebs after getting rid of a large spider.

The woman was driving towards a petrol station in Australia when she saw a large spider in the car.

When she managed to remove it, more small spiders started to appear.

Over the next few days, when she was driving with her children in the car, baby spiders started to come out of nowhere.

She refused to use the car, and when she finally went to get in it, she found that it was full of cobwebs.

Listeners of the Cosi Andrews Costello radio show, where the images of the spider were published, gave her recommendations on how to prevent the spiders, including burning the car.

