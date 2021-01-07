The 37-year-old wife of actor Alec Baldwin has had a lucrative career as an online influencer has suffered following the revelation that she was born in Massachusetts not Mallorca as she always claimed.

Why this should bother people when the mother of five recommends different baby and children products is not clear, but according to internet news line Page 6, she has, coincidentally been dropped by the Cuties Baby Care company.

-- Advertisement --



Page 6 highlighted a statement from Cuties Baby Care which said “In response to the inquires we have received; we would like to inform all of our loyal Cuties followers that Hilaria’s partnership with Cuties Baby Care ended at the end of 2020.

“We thank Hilaria for the support she provided in 2020 and wish her, and her family, continued health and happiness in the New Year.”

Nothing has been confirmed as about the longevity of her current deals with Spindrift, Mattel, Fisher-Price and Bissell.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Internet influencer Hilaria Baldwin affected by fall out over her heritage”.