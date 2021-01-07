INDONESIAN child sex offenders will face both prison time and chemical castration.

Child sex offenders will now face the prospect of chemical castration for a maximum of two years after Joko Widodo, Indonesian President has added further measures to the 2016 castration law. The new guidelines will make it easier to chemically castrate a convicted offender.

-- Advertisement --



The law was originally created after the rape of a child in 2016 and its first use was in 2019. The application of the law proved extremely difficult though as the hospital were not able to perform the chemical castration.

It will now be down to experts to make an assessment of the convicted offender, and decide whether or not to opt for the drugs, in addition to the prison sentence. Currently when an offender is released they have an electronic chip that is imbedded in their body, and their identity is also publicised to the general public.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Indonesian Child Sex Offenders Will Face Chemical Castration”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.