Ibiza hoteliers hope UK lockdown will speed up reactivation of tourism while the island enters Phase 3

Ibiza hoteliers hope UK lockdown will speed up reactivation of tourism while the island enters tougher Phase 3 today.

PRESIDENT of Fomento del Turismo de Ibiza, Alejandro Sancho, said the sector sees the new measures imposed in the UK as a ‘sensible and logical measure’ that can accelerate the improvement of the health situation and allow tourism activity to resume quicker.

Optimistic Sancho said if the UK confines now, “and are effective when it comes to vaccinating the population, they will surely be able to travel in summer, something that will be good for Ibiza”.

However, he expressed doubts regarding an improvement in time in Spain, given that “some autonomous communities are not managing the situation in the most correct way”, and “the vaccination system is not the most efficient”.

He said it looks unlikely Spain “will reach the expected percentages in summer at the rate we are going”.

Sancho argued April would be a fair target “for everyone in the tourism sector”.

And in order to tackle the worsening of the situation, Fomento del Turismo de Ibiza has called for more effectiveness in controlling compliance with the measures and an “immediate” activation of the control of travellers between islands.

Ibiza today enters Phase 3 with tougher restrictions.

Government spokeswoman, Pilar Costa, announced on Monday, January 4, that infections had spiked in Ibiza and, given this “risky situation”, restrictions must be stepped up to contain the spread of the virus.

The curfew will now start at 10pm, customers of bars and restaurants may only use terraces and no more than six people can get together in any group with this being in effect until January 26.

The worsening of the infection figures in Ibiza has seen a 14-day incidence rate of 138 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on December 26 to exceeding 240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday – an increase in seven days of about 75 per cent of cases.

