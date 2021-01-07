Ibiza hoteliers hope UK lockdown will speed up reactivation of tourism while the island enters Phase 3

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Ibiza hoteliers hope UK lockdown will speed up reactivation of tourism while the island enters Phase 3
CREDIT: Twitter

Ibiza hoteliers hope UK lockdown will speed up reactivation of tourism while the island enters tougher Phase 3 today.

PRESIDENT of Fomento del Turismo de Ibiza, Alejandro Sancho, said the sector sees the new measures imposed in the UK as a ‘sensible and logical measure’ that can accelerate the improvement of the health situation and allow tourism activity to resume quicker.

-- Advertisement --

Optimistic Sancho said if the UK confines now, “and are effective when it comes to vaccinating the population, they will surely be able to travel in summer, something that will be good for Ibiza”.

However, he expressed doubts regarding an improvement in time in Spain, given that “some autonomous communities are not managing the situation in the most correct way”, and “the vaccination system is not the most efficient”.


He said it looks unlikely Spain “will reach the expected percentages in summer at the rate we are going”.

Sancho argued April would be a fair target “for everyone in the tourism sector”.


And in order to tackle the worsening of the situation, Fomento del Turismo de Ibiza has called for more effectiveness in controlling compliance with the measures and an “immediate” activation of the control of travellers between islands.

Ibiza today enters Phase 3 with tougher restrictions.

Government spokeswoman, Pilar Costa, announced on Monday, January 4, that infections had spiked in Ibiza and, given this “risky situation”, restrictions must be stepped up to contain the spread of the virus.

The curfew will now start at 10pm, customers of bars and restaurants may only use terraces and no more than six people can get together in any group with this being in effect until January 26.

The worsening of the infection figures in Ibiza has seen a 14-day incidence rate of 138 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on December 26 to exceeding 240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday – an increase in seven days of about 75 per cent of cases.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ibiza hoteliers hope UK lockdown will speed up reactivation of tourism while the island enters Phase 3”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMaskless Man Arrested For Biting Police In Spain’s Malaga
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here