Hospital In Spain’s Elche Forced To Use Gym To Treat Non-Covid Patients

The General Hospital in Elche on Spain’s Costa Blanca has taken the decision to repurpose their rehabilitation gym in order to treat non-Covid patients. As new coronavirus infections in the region to climb with a post-Christmas surge expected, the beds in both the ICU and main hospital are quickly reaching capacity with coronavirus-positive patients.

Elche hospital officials reported that on January 6 they exceeded 100 admissions for the first time ever, owing in large part to people coming into contact with someone with the virus over New Year. At the end of December, the facility announced that it would be cancelling all non-essential appointments and surgeries in order to deal with the influx of Covid-19 patients.

