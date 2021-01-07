Gp’s Charge victims to prove their abuse

Unbelievably Gp’s are allowed to Charge victims of abuse for a letter to prove they have suffered to obtain legal aid.

In a perfectly legal practice, some claim immoral, Gps are charging domestic abuse victims £150.00 for a letter proving they have been abused so they can receive legal aid.

Opposition spokesperson Baroness Wilcox has said the government have failed to act in stopping this practice.

Stamp out this charge now is the call to government as GPs continue to quite legally be able to charge £150.0 for a single letter for legal aid purposes without which the victims may not be entitled.

Home office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford said GPs could levy a fee for this service as it’s classified as private work outside of the normal remit.

Many domestic violence victims need legal representation after separating from abusive partners. This legal aid they are entitled to can prove critical in getting their lives back to safety and some form of normality.

Ministers are calling for it to be scrapped or for the fee to be alternatively sourced.

Many family GPs don’t charge a fee, but some do, and the practice is still legal, that’s the law that needs changing.

Domestic abuse victims need help and support, not financial stumbling blocks, to help them recover.

