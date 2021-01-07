GERMANY exceeds 1,000 deaths for the second day in a row with the country’s official data showing that they still have around 323,600 active COVID cases.

According to the figures from the Robert Koch Institute on Thursday, January 7, 37,607 people infected with the virus have now died – which is an increase of 1070 cases compared to the previous day.

The health authorities reported 26,391 new infections within 24 hours. This means that 1,835,038 people in Germany have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the crisis.

It is estimated that around 1,474,000 people survived the infection. That is 23,100 more than the day before.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) reiterates its criticism of vaccine procurement.

SPD Vice-Vice President Kevin Kühnert spoke up against Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) again for having been too hesitant to place the order. Several SPD politicians had previously blamed Spahn for the fact that Germany is less advanced than other countries when it comes to vaccination.

