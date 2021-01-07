Gandia Rotary Club double their money

AS reported recently in the Euro Weekly News the newly-formed Gandia Rotary Club went into action just before Christmas.

The club began their fund-raising efforts over the festive season with the help of Pedro and Carolina’s pharmacy in Gandia, collecting over €200, which was a splendid effort.

Later they found that Pedro and Carolina decided to double the money raised, so the club had €400 for good causes.

This has provided much-needed food for the San Francisco de Asis shelter and toys for underprivileged children who would not otherwise have received Three Kings gifts.

On January 4, Reyes, Sandra and Yvonne went to meet Brother Pepe and a colleague at the centre and presented them with nine boxes of assorted fish, which will last the residents several weeks.

On the following day they went to a well-known toy store in Gandia and bought vouchers which could be exchanged for toys of the children’s choice.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Gandia Ducal, contact Stephane Merit on the stephane.merit@gmail.com address.

