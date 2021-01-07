FORMER President George W Bush Posts A Tweet About The US Capitol Riots, saying he is ‘appalled’ by the behavior of the protesters



An official statement posted on Twitter by former Pres. George W. Bush, speaking about the riots at the US Capitol building earlier today, was retweeted by ABC News, and read as follows:

“Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the gates of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight.

This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election, and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement.

The violent assault on the Capitol – and the disruption of a Constitutionally mandated meeting of Congress – was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.

Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation. In the United States Of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law.

To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the movement.

Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety.

May God continue to bless The United States Of America”

