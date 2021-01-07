A MAN, 57 has been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison in Florida, USA, for harassing and threatening his ex-wife, even sending a dead rat to her.

-- Advertisement --



According to the local press, he also threatened to behead her and set her on fire.

In addition to imposing the sentence, Tampa federal judge Virginia Hernandez ordered Indianapolis resident Romney Ellis to refrain from having contact with “victims associated with this case,” according to a statement from the US Attorney General’s office.

The statement does not identify the main “victim” or those “associated” in this case against Ellis, who pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

According to court documents, for at least four years, Ellis harassed a person living in Hillsborough County (west coast of Florida) and multiple warrants were issued against him.

In 2019 Ellis continued his campaign of harassment against the victim often making racially and sexually charged statements in text messages, as well as sending sexually explicit images of himself to the victim.

He also used the US mail to harass the victim and her family and friends. On one occasion, he mailed a package to the victim’s home containing a dead rat and a black rose.

In February 2020, police searched his home in Indianapolis and recovered a handwritten note containing the names and addresses of the victim and the victim’s family and friends.

Court documents showed that from 1993 until his arrest in March 2020, 14 people applied for and obtained protection orders against Ellis for harassment, stalking, threats and acts of violence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Five years in prison for man who harassed 14 people”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.