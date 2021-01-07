FIREFIGHTERS battle huge blaze sweeping through west London flats

Six fire engines and more than 40 firefighters are tackling a huge fire which broke out on the fifth floor of a block of flats at Hammersmith Grove in west London at around 1:20pm on Thursday, January 7, as reported by London Fire Brigade.

-- Advertisement --



According to a statement from London Fire Brigade:

“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 17 calls to the blaze.

“The Brigade was called at 13.21pm. Fire crews from Chiswick, Fulham, North Kensington and Lambeth fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

Locals took to social media to describe the shocking scene:

“Fire engines and counting. Multiple ambulances and police. Feeling very worried about everyone,” one concerned neighbour tweeted.

Another said: “I’ve seen more than 10 unmarked police cars with sirens/lights and they keep coming.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Firefighters Battle Blaze In West London Flats”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.