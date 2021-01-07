Fifty children from vulnerable families receive donated gifts

CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

Fifty children from vulnerable families have been given gifts donated to Reyes Magos de Nerja Association.

THE presents were handed to the Centre for Community Social Services to be delivered to the families most affected by the pandemic.

Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, has reiterated his gratitude on behalf of Nerja Council, to the members of the association for the “enormous solidarity effort they have been making throughout this time”.

In addition to collecting toys, the association recently delivered 400 bottles of oil to be added to the food parcels distributed daily at the community centre.


“Thanks also to residents, companies, groups and associations within the town that have anonymously made donations in the form of food, hygiene products, clothing and toys among others to make Christmas a little better.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Fifty children from vulnerable families receive donated gifts".






