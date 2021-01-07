Covid Vaccination Tent Damaged By Vandals

COVID vaccination tent erected to give waiting patients some comfort damaged by vandals

A marquee set up by a doctor’s surgery in the UK for waiting Covid vaccine patients has been cruelly damaged by ‘youths’ overnight. People who have received the coronavirus must wait at the surgery for fifteen minutes afterward to ensure there are no adverse effects, so the kind staff at Thornaby and Barwick Medical Group, in Ingelby Barwick, Teesside set up the tent on January 4 so that patients could sit out of the cold.

A post on the surgery’s Facebook page read: ‘We have today received the very sad news that last night, its first night in place, a group of youths tried to breach and damage the marquee.

‘Please, please, please, if you have children in the area, explain to them the very important work that we need the marquee for. If it’s not there we cannot vaccinate as we cannot monitor the patients. Thank you for your support.’

Practice Manager Louise Mason-Crowe told Teesside Live: ‘I was very disappointed. It was quite obvious what it’s there for. We all want to get to the end of this pandemic, we all want to get through it.’

