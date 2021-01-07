Covid cases continue to rise in Axarquia with the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia reporting 144 new infections in the last 48 hours.

THERE have been no registered coronavirus-related deaths and 15 have recovered from the virus since the last update on Tuesday, January 5.

The highest number of today’s announced cases have been concentrated in Velez-Malaga which, with 72 new infections, has recorded 2,043 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

The remaining cases have been in Rincon de la Victoria (28), Algarrobo and Sayalonga; (8), Torrox and Benamocarra (5), Arenas (4), Nerja and El Borge (3), Alfarnatejo (2), Canillas de Albaida, Comares, Frigiliana, Canillas de Aceituno, Periana and Totalan (1).

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the Axarquía region, 4,294 positives have been registered, of which 3,363 have recovered, and 83 deaths.

