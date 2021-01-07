CONJOINED TWINS that were expected to die start primary school in Cardiff.

Twins Marieme and Ndeye were born in Senegal but came to live in London at only seven months old. The twins were brought to Great Ormond Street Hospital in the hopes of helping them and possibly separating the twins.

-- Advertisement --



Marieme and Ndeye share three kidneys, a digestive system and a liver but have separate lungs and hearts. Ibrahima Ndiaye, aged 50, the conjoined twins father had expected the twins to die shortly after birth, after Doctors said they could not survive.

The girls are now starting primary school in Cardiff and are even learning to stand up. The pair have an increased chance of catching the coronavirus, but their Dad wants them to join in at school and help them develop.

Ibrahima told the BBC that, “When you look in the rear view mirror, it was an unachievable dream,

“From now, everything ahead will be a bonus to me. My heart and soul is shouting out loud, “Come on! Go on girls! Surprise me more!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Conjoined Twins that Were Expected to Die Start School”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.