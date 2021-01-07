CHINA mocks the riots on the US Capitol building and claims the carnage is a ‘beautiful sight to behold’

Chinese state media tabloid Global Times forced Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to eat her words when they mocked her comments about the 2019 Hong Kong anti-government protests. At the time, Pelosi publically praised the mostly peaceful protests, much to the chagrin of Chinese officials. On Thursday, January 7, China tweeted photos of both the Hong Kong protests and Capitol Riots, writing:

-- Advertisement --



‘@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold.’

‘It remains yet to be seen whether she will say the same about the recent developments in Capitol Hill.’

Russia also took the opportunity to get a dig in, with state-run news outlet RT criticising the United State’s attitude to foreign policy.

‘Do you realize now what you have done? US gets the kind of ‘democracy’ it championed overseas. The US denounced as illegitimate the presidential elections in Belarus, Bolivia and Venezuela.’

Four people have been confirmed dead after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday, January 6.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “China Mocks Capitol Riots As A ‘Beautiful Sight’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.