Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Trump Supporter Suspended from Duty

THE POLICE OFFICER who shot and killed a Trump supporter during a shocking mob siege of Washington’s Capitol has been suspended from duty.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund confirmed that the police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt as she and other Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington DC has been suspended from duty pending further investigations.

“As per the USCP’s policy, the USCP employee has been placed on administrative leave and their police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of a joint Metropolitan Police Department and USCP investigation,” Mr. Sund said. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told a press conference on Thursday (January 7th) that 56 of its officers had been injured during the chaotic incident, with one officer still in hospital after being beaten and tased by the violent mob.

“We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and every one of the violent mob accountable for their violent actions,” Mr. Contee said. It took over two hours for Capitol Police with support from the Metropolitan Police Department to regain control and restore order as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. At least 68 people were arrested either on the grounds of the US Capitol and the surrounding area. Security officials announced that 800 personnel would be guarding the Washington Capitol complex for the next 30 days, while a large security fence has been erected around its perimeter.

