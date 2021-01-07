Britain Records Second Highest Covid Death Toll

BRITAIN has recorded its second-highest daily Covid-19 death toll as the country continues its mass vaccine rollout.

The government announced that 1162 Covid patients had died across the country on Thursday, January 7th, a rise of over 100 from Wednesday’s 1041.

This marks the second-highest UK daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic, with the highest being April 21st, 2020 when 1224 people lost their lives to coronavirus.

Britain also recorded its lowest daily rise in cases of 52,618, the lowest daily figure since Wednesday last week (December 30th, 2020).

Today also saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson announce from Downing Street that over 1.5 million people had been vaccinated across the country since the rollout began.

1.26 million of those who received the jab are in England, 113,000 in Scotland, 49,000 in Wales, and 46,000 in Northern Ireland.

“Within two to three weeks, all of them will have a very considerable degree of immunity. It is thanks to the arrival of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which can be stored at room temperature,” the PM said.

“This a national challenge on a scale like nothing we have seen before and it will require an unprecedented national effort and, of course, there will be difficulties…appointments will be changed,” Johnson said.

Johnson also promised to have every elderly care home resident offered a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the month, and that vaccines will be available to everyone within a 10-mile radius of a nursing home.

