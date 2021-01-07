Brexit Confusion Leads to Food Supply Disruptions in Northern Ireland

BUSINESS LEADERS in Northern Ireland have warned MPs that the region is facing post-Brexit food supply disruption as companies struggle to adapt to the new customs regime.

Business leaders have told MPs that many UK food suppliers have not grasped the fact that, as of 11 PM on New Year’s Eve goods entering Northern Ireland are subject to EU customs rules.

This has led to a large volume of trucks reaching ports in England, Scotland, or Wales and finding themselves unable to cross the Irish sea due to insufficient documentation. The case of one company that had seen 15 food trucks stuck en route to Northern Ireland was highlighted to MPs. Another supplier that saw only 100 of its 285 trucks able to return to Ulster from Great Britain.

As part of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal England, Scotland, and Wales departed the European Union’s single market on New Year’s Eve but Northern Ireland remained. Goods containing animal parts require health certificates in accordance with European regulations.

As a result of the confusion, shoppers in Northern Irish Tesco outlets have reported bare shelves in food aisles while Sainsbury’s was forced to stock Spar branded products at some of its Ulster branches.

