Boris Johnson To Unveil Military Vaccine Rollout

BORIS Johnson will address the nation to unveil plans for a military vaccine rollout

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation on Thursday evening, January 7, to unveil his plans to speed up the UK Covid-19 vaccine rollout, which have been drawn up with support from top military officials.

The UK government has received criticism for the speed at which vaccines have been administered thus far, and the PM is expected to detail tonight his strategy to use the military to distribute the jabs in order to meet the target of vaccinating 13 million people by the middle of February.

A senior government source said on Wednesday, January 6: “The Prime Minister is approaching the vaccination roll-out as a military operation and that’s what you’ll see at tomorrow’s press conference.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace added that they have developed: “plans for up to 250 teams of mobile, medically trained personnel who could go out and administer the vaccine around the country.” Mr Wallace insisted that they could provide “over 100-thousand a day if that is requested by the NHS…and we’re planning to even grow that if possible.”

