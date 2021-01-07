The lifeless body of a man found in the River Taw in Devon on Christmas Eve has been confirmed as missing person Jonathon Curry.

POLICE and paramedics were called to the scene in Barnstaple along with HM Coastguard and an RNLI lifeboat at around 12.50pm on Thursday, December 24.

-- Advertisement --



A man was recovered from the water by the lifeboat crew and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has now taken place and the man is confirmed as being 48-year-old Mr Curry, who had been reported missing from Barnstaple on November 30.

The family of Mr Curry have been informed and have thanked police and the public for their efforts in searching for him.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body found in Devon river on Christmas Eve confirmed as missing man”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.