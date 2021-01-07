BIDEN Terrorists not Protesters”

President-Elect Joe Biden has labelled the mob that stormed capitol hill terrorists.

In an address which followed democrats in congress calling for Donald Trump to be removed from office, Joe Biden said: “don’t dare call them protesters they are domestic terrorists.”

The President-elect of the United States said Wednesday’s astonishing scenes were a direct assault on our liberty.

Please don’t call them protesters when they were a riotous mob he continued.

Mr Biden will be inaugurated on January 20 and for some, that day can’t come quick enough.

Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, joined the President-Elect in saying the mob had performed an unspeakable act on our nation and our people.

Clearly, the world is watching, and most would want an end to the disruption as soon as possible, stability must be the order of the day in these troubling times.

