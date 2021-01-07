CHILDREN in infant and primary schools in Benalmadena, Malaga, arrived back at school today, Thursday, January 7, to find that although the Three Kings hadn’t been able to carry out their usual parade around the town throwing sweets this year, they hadn’t forgotten about them and had left gifts on their desks.

Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar had also left a note to be read to them by each of their teachers, telling the children how proud they are of them for setting an example in complying with coronavirus restrictions.

The gifts included soft toys for the youngest children, a bag of sweets, string backpacks and a glass drinking jar with a message from the Three Kings. Most of the children were thrilled with the gesture from the Three Kings, which Benalmadena Town Hall helped them to organise.

This year, there was no parade in the town, but the Three Kings did visit in open-top Minis in which they were driven around many local streets so that children could see them from their windows or from the pavements without the danger of crowds gathering.

