Barcelona police warn of “wave” of vaccine scam attempts in nursing homes

Barcelona police have warned of a “wave” of vaccine scam attempts in nursing homes.

ACCORDING to the Mossos d’Esquadra, more than 100 attempts to defraud nursing homes have been made in recent days.

The scammers managed to con €400 out of one residence in payment for coronavirus vaccines “which never existed”.

Police sources told Efe, the fraud took place at a home in Esplugues de Llobregat at 4am one morning this week urging them to make a payment in order to immediately receive previously promised vaccines.

Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, said the MO of these scams follow the same pattern as attempts detected across Catalonia – they call the residence and warn that the delivery of vaccines is pending but that if they want to guarantee their arrival they have to pay an amount of money.

To give credibility to the call, the scammers pose as personnel from the Health Department or vaccination centres and provide data on the directors of the residence, warned the minister.

