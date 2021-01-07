ASTON VILLA On Verge Of Being Kicked Out Of The FA Cup after an outbreak of coronavirus closes their training ground

Aston Villa FC is reportedly in deep talks this afternoon (Thursday) with FA and Premier League officials after they had to close their Bodymoor training facility earlier today, due to a coronavirus outbreak, which has left the club without a first-team squad for tomorrow night’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Liverpool.

There have been unconfirmed reports that due to the increasing number of matches being cancelled due to the virus, causing a fixture backlog headache for football authorities, that the FA are contemplating kicking any club out of the competition if they can not fulfil this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The extensive coronavirus testing that clubs are now being forced to conduct each week has already exposed a large number of positive cases, with players then having to go into isolation, and should Villa be unable to confirm a team for tomorrow night’s match then Liverpool will automatically be granted a bye to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

