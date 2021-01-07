ARSENAL Outcast Mesut Ozil Signs For Fenerbahce In Turkey in a three-and-a-half-year deal



Reports from DHA coming out of Turkey, are that Mesut Ozil, Arsenal’s German 2014 World Cup-winning international midfielder, has sensationally signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with top Turkish club, Fenerbahce.

Ozil has not played a single minute for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, yet is on a reputed £350,000-a-week, and was into the final six months of his lucrative Emirates contract, with rumours that DC United, the MLS side, had been chasing after his signature, and had reportedly offering him shares in the club if he signed.

Despite playing 92 times for Germany, the talented playmaker has Turkish roots and is also close friends with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, with his 27-year-old ex-model wife, Amine Gulse, a former Miss Turkey, and famous Turkish TV soap actress, who is a well-known celebrity in her homeland, believed to be the main deciding factor in Ozil’s stunning move to Turkey.

