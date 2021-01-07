ARGENTINA ‘Rejects’ British Military Exercises After ‘Show Of Force’ In The Falklands with troop exercises



Tensions are rising again in The Falklands after the Argentine government has objected to the presence of the British military on manoeuvres near the islands, with their foreign ministry demanding they be removed, from what has been a British sovereign territory since 1833, calling the latest troop exercises an “unjustified show of force”.

The foreign minister, in a statement, said, “The Argentine Republic, through the Foreign Ministry and the Secretariat of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic, strongly rejects these military manoeuvres in illegitimately occupied Argentine territory”.

It continued, “The Argentine Government reaffirms once again its sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich Islands, and the surrounding maritime spaces that are an integral part of the national territory of the Argentine Republic. The Argentine government reiterates that this is a sovereignty controversy that must be resolved between the two countries”.

Daniel Filmus, the Secretary for Malvinas, Antarctica and the South Atlantic of the Foreign Ministry commented, “The United Kingdom must stop thinking of the South Atlantic and Malvinas in a military key and as a threat to the entire region. We ask the UK to accept the path of bilateral dialogue in the terms of resolution 2065 of the United Nations as the only way to resolve the sovereignty dispute”.

Since Brexit, Argentina has renewed its interest in the islands, after they were omitted from any deal, as was Gibraltar, and ever since the end of the Falklands War in 1982, Argentina has continually laid claim to the territory, and says any military exercises are in breach of UN clauses.

