Almost 60% of Spaniards believe stricter Covid measures needed earlier to control pandemic

Almost 60 per cent of Spaniards believe the central government and autonomous communities should have taken stricter measures earlier to control the Covid pandemic.

WHILE 59.9 per cent feel more should have been done, a study carried out by the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) shows a quarter of those surveyed think that the measures adopted have been necessary.

Only 2.1 per cent say no restrictions should have been adopted.

Most of those surveyed are optimistic that the vaccine will bring back normality prior to the pandemic: 47.6 per cent believe that the previous life will be able to be resumed, 25.1 per cent consider that at the moment “it won’t”.


Some 17.1 per cent said they doubt the vaccine will bring normality, and 9.7 per cent answered “definitely no”.

The reasons for doubting that the vaccine will restore the previous life are varied.


According to the CIs study, 10.4 per cent of those surveyed said “more time is needed to see the effects” of the vaccine, 7.6 per cent “do not trust the vaccine, in the speed with which it has been manufactured, and doubt its effectiveness “while 7.4 per cent believe that” there have been too many changes in all areas and life is never going to be the same.”

