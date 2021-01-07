Alleged Rape and Knife Assault in Granada

MAN attends court for the alleged rape and knife assault of a woman in Atarfe, Granada.

The Guardia Civil arrested a man aged 57 that had been accused of the rape and knife attack on a woman from Atarfe on December 24 into December 25. The man has a history of previous arrests for alleged sexual offences. The woman also had sustained knife wounds in her shoulder.

The arrested man does not deny sexual relations with the woman, but maintains that it was consensual. The man attended court of Tuesday 5 December but no more details are currently known.

